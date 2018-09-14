Atlas Financial (AFH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFH. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Atlas Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. analysts expect that Atlas Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,150.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

