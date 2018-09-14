ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Down 28.8% This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $18,513.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00890625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003326 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 205,905,762 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

