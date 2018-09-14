AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Director Harold Schofield Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Harold Schofield sold 4,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,149 shares in the company, valued at $379,507.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AstroNova Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.08%. analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $708,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $356,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth $541,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

