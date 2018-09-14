Associated British Foods (ABF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods (LON: ABF):

9/11/2018 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,340 ($43.51) to GBX 3,280 ($42.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,300 ($42.99) to GBX 2,950 ($38.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,840 ($36.99) to GBX 2,500 ($32.56). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 3,000 ($39.08) to GBX 2,600 ($33.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.59) price target on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/5/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/31/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/30/2018 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,100 ($40.38) to GBX 3,000 ($39.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,765 ($36.02) price target on the stock.

8/23/2018 – Associated British Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.13) on Friday. Associated British Foods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,476 ($32.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,387 ($44.12).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

