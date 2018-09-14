Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,479 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $33,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 120.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,390,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,271,000 after purchasing an additional 787,460 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.54% and a negative net margin of 84.79%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $148,986.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $318,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,521,087. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

