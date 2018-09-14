Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.75

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 415653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,103,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $7,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,906,300. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 478,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

