Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arlington Asset Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

AI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 318,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arlington Asset Investment has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.41.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

