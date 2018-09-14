Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, insider Daniel J. Hall acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

