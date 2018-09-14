Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stake Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 204.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 54,463,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,041,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,255,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,300 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.