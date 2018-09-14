APX (APX) One Day Volume Tops $52.00

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One APX token can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00089214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APX has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $52.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00277207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00154327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.06265898 BTC.

APX Profile

APX’s launch date was April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures

Buying and Selling APX

APX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.