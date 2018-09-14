Aptiv PLC (APTV) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.87% of Aptiv worth $211,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,990.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 390,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $86.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Longbow Research set a $110.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

