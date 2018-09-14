Aptiv PLC (APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

