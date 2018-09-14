Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $83,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 12,500 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $964,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wellington Shields raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

