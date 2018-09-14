Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 3859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $964,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

