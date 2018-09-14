Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 166,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 111,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 279,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $176,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,098,933 shares in the company, valued at $178,044,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin G. Knight bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,109,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,869.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,657 shares of company stock valued at $588,035. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.71 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

