Apple (AAPL) PT Set at $270.00 by Independent Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $270.00 price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.39.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $225.96. 336,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,831,018. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $830,026,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,185.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,320,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $800,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $706,904,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.