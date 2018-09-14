Apple (AAPL) PT Raised to $247.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.39.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.82. The stock had a trading volume of 497,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,831,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

