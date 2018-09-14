Apple (AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Morningstar

Morningstar set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.57. 947,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,831,018. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,652,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,187,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,688 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,817,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,668,472,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

