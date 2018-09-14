Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get Apollo Global Management LLC Class A alerts:

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.10.

NYSE APO opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $410,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,455,000 after buying an additional 3,164,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,557,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,722,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after buying an additional 2,321,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,727,000 after buying an additional 1,415,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 856,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.