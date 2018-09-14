ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 18,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $405,561.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,602 shares of company stock worth $1,012,175 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $350,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $168,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 6,005.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

