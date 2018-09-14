AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $3,413.00 and $2.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00030647 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000107 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.