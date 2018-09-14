Analyzing SINO Ld Ltd/S (SNLAY) & Uniti Group (UNIT)

SINO Ld Ltd/S (NASDAQ: UNIT) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SINO Ld Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Uniti Group pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares SINO Ld Ltd/S and Uniti Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINO Ld Ltd/S $2.36 billion 4.55 $955.00 million N/A N/A Uniti Group $916.03 million 4.04 -$9.43 million $2.51 8.39

SINO Ld Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group.

Risk and Volatility

SINO Ld Ltd/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SINO Ld Ltd/S and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINO Ld Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Uniti Group 1.83% -1.45% 0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SINO Ld Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SINO Ld Ltd/S and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINO Ld Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than SINO Ld Ltd/S.

Summary

Uniti Group beats SINO Ld Ltd/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINO Ld Ltd/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. The company operates in six divisions: Property Sales; Property Rental; Property Management and Other Services; Hotel Operations; Investments in Securities; and Financing. Its property portfolio includes residential properties, office buildings, industrial buildings, shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. The company is also involved in financing, building construction and management, share investment, and project management, as well as mortgage loan financing and hotel operation activities. In addition, it offers administration, security, management, premium living, consultancy, deposit placing, car park management, and cleaning and environmental services, as well as acts as a notes issuer. As of June 30, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 32.8 million square feet with attributable floor area in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

