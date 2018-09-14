Analyzing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) & Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $2.28 million 479.57 -$60.04 million ($3.66) -4.83 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $1.62 billion 6.09 $487.84 million $9.56 17.06

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -1,642.81% -97.39% -61.25% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 24.20% 25.47% 13.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 4 17 0 2.81

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $190.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia. The company has a collaborative research and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; a research collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and a license agreement with City of Hope. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops Solriamfetol (JZP-110), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in phase II clinical trial for ES associated with Parkinson's disease; Vyxeos for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy. In addition, it evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy; and sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

