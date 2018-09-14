Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Utilities Group (UU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Utilities Group (LON: UU):

9/10/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 735 ($9.57) price target on the stock.

9/3/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

8/29/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 811 ($10.56) price target on the stock.

8/28/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 820 ($10.68) price target on the stock.

8/23/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/27/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/27/2018 – United Utilities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 708 ($9.22) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 648.60 ($8.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,078 ($14.04).

In related news, insider Steven Fraser purchased 28,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.24) per share, for a total transaction of £220,826.70 ($287,647.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,144 shares of company stock valued at $22,118,468.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

