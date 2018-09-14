Analysts Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT at $250.85

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 250.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 215 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 237 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine stock traded down CHF 1.20 on Friday, reaching CHF 219.60. 3,740,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

