Analysts Set Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) PT at $2.95

Shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cormark raised their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of HNL traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,909. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. Horizon North Logistics had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

