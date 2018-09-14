Analysts Expect Service Co. International (SCI) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.16. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,861. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $309,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,985 shares of company stock valued at $33,859,909. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 447,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.