Analysts Expect Moneygram International Inc (MGI) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Moneygram International posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Moneygram International by 7,437.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,467,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Moneygram International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 334,658 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Moneygram International by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 317,555 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Moneygram International by 126.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 302,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moneygram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moneygram International stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,014. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $338.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

