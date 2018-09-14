Analysts Expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.42 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 14,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,168. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deepak Sood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $639,000 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

