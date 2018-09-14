Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 73,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $967,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 365,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 58,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

