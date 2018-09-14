Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) to Post $0.50 EPS

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,720. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 227,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 1,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,032. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $198.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company. It writes business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers.

