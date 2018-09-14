Analysts Expect Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Communications.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $350.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.29 million.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 559,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,448. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 596.15%.

Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

