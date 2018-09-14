Analysts Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to post earnings per share of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.63.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,347. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $1.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,580 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.