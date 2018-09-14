Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after buying an additional 860,913 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,690,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,632,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,437,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,008,000 after buying an additional 527,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

