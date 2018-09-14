Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 16th. beau downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 1,975,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.