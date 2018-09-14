Analysts Anticipate RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RadiSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). RadiSys reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadiSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadiSys.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million. RadiSys had a negative return on equity of 201.99% and a negative net margin of 41.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut RadiSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut RadiSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RSYS remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 269,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.45. RadiSys has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSYS. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RadiSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RadiSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in RadiSys by 1,223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 179,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RadiSys by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadiSys by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 709,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

