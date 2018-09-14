Analysts Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce $102.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.62 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $398.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.21 million to $402.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $456.41 million to $515.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.18 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTS. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $281,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $99,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

