Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $855.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 14,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $241,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,056 shares of company stock worth $515,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

