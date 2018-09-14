Amon (AMN) Market Cap Tops $470,692.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Amon has a market capitalization of $470,692.00 and approximately $8,514.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00277512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00151366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.05806171 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,901,404 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

