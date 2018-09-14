Ames National Co. (ATLO) Director James R. Larson II Buys 500 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II bought 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The company has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.69. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 51.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 415.5% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

