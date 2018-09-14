AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,885,845.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $25,432,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $244,063.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,088.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $8,191,700. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $85.93 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

