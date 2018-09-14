American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARA. Leerink Swann raised American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $668.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.52. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.70 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Renal Associates by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Renal Associates by 55.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Renal Associates by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 77,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

