American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 413.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812,198 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Electric Power worth $155,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,136,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,189,000 after purchasing an additional 862,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,471,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,880,000 after purchasing an additional 218,062 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 458,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,308,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872,838 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

