American Airlines Group (AAL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

