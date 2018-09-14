AMERCO (UHAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $400.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $6.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AMERCO an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHAL. ValuEngine raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

UHAL traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $317.42 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hayes purchased 200 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $380.05 per share, with a total value of $76,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AMERCO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AMERCO by 26.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 37.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

