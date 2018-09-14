AMC Entertainment (AMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.30

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 69295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $85,555.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,453,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

