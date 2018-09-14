Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway Sells 33,400 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $312,958.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Thomas E. Conway sold 3,186 shares of Amber Road stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $27,750.06.

Shares of AMBR stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Amber Road Inc has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. equities research analysts expect that Amber Road Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 679,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 671,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

