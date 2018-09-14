Amber Road (AMBR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Shares of Amber Road stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Amber Road has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Amber Road will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amber Road news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 11,262 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $105,862.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 33,400 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $312,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $312,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,805 shares of company stock worth $842,631. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amber Road in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Amber Road in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amber Road by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amber Road in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amber Road in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.