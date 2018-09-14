Altria Group (MO) PT Set at $70.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.31 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.95.

MO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 301,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,220. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,481,000 after buying an additional 4,581,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after buying an additional 4,613,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,273,000 after buying an additional 855,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,553,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,582,000 after buying an additional 822,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,215,000 after buying an additional 460,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

