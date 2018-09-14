Alkermes (ALKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 9295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

